ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Eat, Drink and be merry

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Ellenborough Market Cafe in Swissotel Merchant Court, Singapore is celebrating it through "Eat, Drink and be Merry" festivities that you can experience in the hotel or at home. Starting from 1st December until the New Year, the restaurant will offer a specially curated selection of festive feasts, takeaway sets and goodies that you won't want to miss!

On top of the usual fare, indulge in a wide ensemble of Christmas delights like the Honey Baked Ham with Pineapple, Roasted Nyonya Turkey Breast with Rendang Sauce, Honey Glazed Bone-in Champagne Ham in Port Wine Sauce, Christmas Pudding with Vanilla Sauce, and Acai Banana Chocolate Log Cake at the Festive A la Carte Lunch Buffet (from S$58++/adult) or Dinner Buffet (S$78++/adult) starting 4 December.

Treat yourself to their Festive Weekend Afternoon Tea (S$48/adult) starting 5 December 2020. This includes classical delicacies such as the Roasted Turkey sandwich, Beef Sliders, Raspberry Yuzu Yule Log or oriental selections like the Coronation Chicken on Crispy Wanton Skin, Mini Vegetarian Banh Mi, and Poached Lobster with Chili Crab Sauce.

If you prefer to take your celebrations home, choose from an array of savoury roasts to Christmas sweets (from S$28 nett) or five-course party bundles (S$288 nett) by Executive Chef Martin Tan. The "Christmas Classics" party bundle includes the Foie Grass and Duck Rillettes, Roasted Tom Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing or Honey Glazed Gammon Ham (Semi Bone-In) with Cinnamon Apple Sauce, and Petite French Pastries. The "Christmas in the Orient" party incorporates Christmas into our local cuisine with dishes like Kueh Pie Tee with Sliced Lobster and Roasted Nyonya Turkey with Rendang Sauce. Pre-order these festive delights from 1 to 20 December 2020!

SPH subscriber can quote "SPH Rewards" to enjoy 20% off dining and festive goodies from 1 December 2020 to 1 January 2021. For enquiries and reservations, call 6239 1847/1848 or email dining.merchantcourt@swissotel.com. Terms and conditions apply.

Celebrate Christmas with DurianBB's Free Flow Chilled Durian Buffet

Established since 2015, the conception of DurianBB originated from the very simple idea of highlighting the fine gourmet quality in durians that is so unparalleled in any other fruit in the world.

After taking Malaysia, Hong Kong and China by storm with its distinctive branding and exciting array of mouth-watering durian desserts using premium Maoshan Wang from its very own plantation in Raub, Pahang, DurianBB is now in Singapore with its very own cafe!

For a limited time only, durian lovers get to enjoy unlimited servings of DurianBB's signature chilled durian fruitlets at its very first Free Flow Chilled Durian Buffet! Commencing on 29 November 2020, the buffet is priced at an affordable $36.80 nett per person. There will be 4 sessions held from Tuesdays to Sundays, 2pm to 6pm daily. A maximum of 12 persons is allowed per session on Sundays and Tuesday to Thursdays, while a maximum of 6 persons is allowed per session on Fridays and Saturdays.

With chilled durian fruitlets, durian lovers can enjoy durian all year round, anytime and anywhere! Using advanced chilling technology, the freshness, texture and taste of the durian fruitlets are always impressively outstanding. Furthermore, instead of buying different varietals of whole durians, you get to taste different cultivars of durian, including Mao Shan Wang, D24, 888, D13 etc, like how you would with fine wines or rare cheeses! All diners of the buffet get to enjoy 50% off any beverages purchased.

SPH subscribers are in for an exclusive treat! For every 2 persons booked, you'll get one complimentary takeaway box of different varietals of chilled Durian (worth S$28.40).

With limited slots available, secure your seats and book in advance as seats are strictly on a first-come-first-serve basis. Proceed to https://durianbb.com.sg to choose your preferred date, session and make payment today!

The SPH Rewards loyalty programme allows SPH Direct Subscribers to access a range of special deals privileges.

HOW TO ENJOY YOUR SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

•Download the SPH Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

•Users with existing digital accounts can use the same userID and password to log into the app. Those who have yet to create a mysph account can register on the app.

Interested merchants may email rewards@sph.com.sg for more information.