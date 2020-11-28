ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Christmas wonderland with festive discounts

We may have to spend Christmas in Singapore, but there are many magical places to check out.

One of these places is in the vicinity of The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Capitol Singapore and Chijmes.

From now till Dec 31, the area will be transformed into a wonderland inspired by The Nutcracker, with highlights such as a 3D trickeye installation, a Christmas market, igloo-like dining domes, performances, culinary workshops and the 8m-tall Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree, decorated with lifesize characters from The Nutcracker.

There is also an online Christmas portal (www.christmas.capitol singapore.com) featuring a Christmas market selling an assortment of Christmas-themed items and food products.

The celebrations are only starting for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subscribers because they get special gifts.

For SPH subscribers who spend a minimum of $50, they can flash their E-card to enjoy two sets of gift wrappers and gift tags, and two free activities (photo opportunity at Santa’s log house and Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree). The general public has only one activity.

Subscribers also get two entries for a lucky draw to win a night’s stay at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and vouchers from Capitol Singapore and Chijmes. To take part, visit https://bit.ly/Capitol ChijmesLuckyDraw. The public gets only one chance.

You will also get 18 per cent off festive takeaways from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore (use promo code SPH18OFF) till Nov 30, and also 10 per cent off performing arts and holiday workshops with promo code SPH10OFF. This code is valid till Christmas Day.

Savour a Japanese-Western fusion lifestyle concept

Daizu Cafe at 129 Rangoon Road is a casual Japanese-Western fusion lifestyle concept centred around a holistic usage of soya, nutrition, sustainability and mindfulness in daily living.

It offers a comprehensive menu melding Japanese and Western influences, and favourite dishes include Lemon Miso Egg Benedict, Truffle Mentaiko Bruschetta, Garlic Butter Sakura Ebi Pasta, Miso Beef Striploin and a meatless option of Okonomiyaki.

If a drink is more your thing, Daizu serves a speciality Iced Strawberry Latte and a signature Kurozato White coffee brew.

On weekdays, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subscribers get a special 15 per cent discount off the total bill when they spend at least $60. To redeem this offer, quote “SPHRewards” when you order. The discount is valid from today until Dec 28. Terms and conditions apply.

The cafe is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 2.30pm and 5pm to 9pm. To book a table, go to https://www.daizucafe.com

