ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

A Mother’s Day Special

Mothers - they are a pillar of strength and an anchor of the family. This Mother’s Day, pamper her with a surprise feast at Ellenborough Market Café, the gourmet restaurant of Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay.

Well known for its Peranakan cuisine, Ellenborough Market Café’s Buffet serves up Peranankan delights like Ayam Buah Keluak (Braised Chicken in Tamarind Gravy). Other menu highlights include Rock Lobster in Singapore Chilli Crab Sauce, and desserts like Durian Pengat. In celebration of Mother’s Day, all mothers will receive a complimentary Raspberry Earl Grey Gateau (300gm) as well as an exclusive menu item.

You can also opt to pamper your mother with a nine-course meal in the comfort of your home with Ellenborough Market Café’s To Mum, With Love takeaway bundle. Indulge in DIY Kueh Pie Tee with Baby Abalone, Soft Shell Crab with Singapore Chilli Crab Sauce and choose between Signature Acai Chocolate Banana Cake or Chrysanthemum Oolong Tea Cake for dessert. No one will be left hungry as you can choose between a package for five persons (priced at $288++), or for 10 persons (priced at $488++). To Mum, With Love takeaway bundle is available for order via the restaurant’s website till May 31, 2022.

The Mother’s Day Special Ala Carte Buffet Lunch / Dinner is on May 8, 2022, priced $68++ (lunch) / $88++ (dinner) per adult, and at $34++ (lunch) / $44++ (dinner) per child. SPH subscribers get 20% off for the month of May when they quote ‘MUM20’. Use the same promo code for 20% off the To Mum, With Love takeaway bundle. The takeaway promotion is valid till May 31, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

For dine-in reservations, please contact 6239-1847/1848 or e-mail dining@paradoxsingapore.com

For takeaway orders, please visit https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/ellenboroughmarketcafe

Hear Your World Differently with Jabra

Take your conversations and concentration to the next level with state-of-the-art earbuds from Jabra! Get active and enjoy quality music on the go - switch to True Wireless with Jabra.

From now till May 15, 2022, SPH Rewards is collaborating with Jabra to bring SPH subscribers exclusive discounts on Jabra's premium line of True Wireless earbuds.

For those working on-the-go, invest in the Elite 7 Pro for unparalleled call quality with Jabra MultiSensor Voice™. Switch seamlessly between two devices with Bluetooth® Multipoint connection and enjoy up to 8 hours of battery life! Use the promo code to enjoy 19% off the Elite 7 Pro for just $258 (UP: $318)!

The Elite 7 Active caters to fitness buffs who want optimum workout performance. The unique Jabra ShakeGrip™ technology provides a more secure fit for any kind of workout - so you will have the freedom to exercise without worrying about your earbuds falling out. Take your pick from colours like black, mint or navy at just $228 (UP: $268) when you enter the promo code .

Looking for the best sound performance? The Elite 85t is for you! Whether you choose the sleek Titanium Black or Grey, you can experience fully customisable Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation™ in a compact true wireless design. Its 6-microphone technology with wind protection will level up the way you can block out the rest of the world. Grab yours when you apply the promo code for just $228 (UP: $348)!

Enjoy these exclusive discounts at read.sph.com.sg/jabraearbuds. All three models come with a 2-year local warranty and SPH subscribers can enjoy free delivery. Listen differently, experience the difference. Change the way you hear today!

