ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

A CRUSTACEAN FEAST

Crab lovers, get ready for a crab-themed all-you-can-eat buffet dinner by Ellenborough Market Café, the gourmet restaurant of Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay. Enjoy an array of crab dishes cooked in a variety of mouth-watering ways while dining along the banks of the Singapore River with your loved ones.

Well known for its Peranakan cuisine, Ellenborough Market Café’s Buffet Dinner offers crabs cooked Nyonya-style. Diners can expect creative spins on classic dishes like Nyona Flower Crab Curry and Homemade Otak Otak with Stone Crab Meat.

Other menu highlights include unique dishes like Artisan Pasta with Blue Crab and Salted Egg Sauce, Crab Cakes with Spicy Pineapple Salsa, Softshell Crab Maki, Softshell Crab with Salted Egg Sauce and Thai-style Crab Meat Fried Rice. Restaurant goers can also expect classic favourites like Char-grilled Mud Crab, Dungeness Crab Bee Hoon Soup and Chilli Mud Crab Dip with Mantou.

More than just crabs, diners get to enjoy a wide range of choices at the buffet table. Enjoy Peranakan favourites like Ayam Buah Keluak (braised chicken in tamarind gravy), and Asian specialities like Drunken Herbal Clam, Grilled Mala Pork with Sour Cucumber, Szechuan Red Oil Wanton and Bi Feng Tang Fried Prawn (typhoon shelter fried prawn). Be sure to end the feast with the restaurant’s signature dessert – the luxurious and creamy Durian Pengat.

The Ala Carte Buffet Dinner is available from April 15 to April 30, 2022, 6.30pm to 10pm, and is priced at $88++ per adult, and $44++ per child. SPH subscribers get to enjoy the Ala Carte Buffet Dinner at 20% off when they quote ‘SPH Rewards’. This promotion is valid from April 15 to April 30, 2022. Terms and conditions apply. For reservations or more details, please contact 6239-1847/1848 or e-mail dining@paradoxsingapore.com

Go Over the Top with the Carnival of the Animals!

Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages! Carnival of the Animals is coming to Singapore for the first time with a family-friendly extravaganza blending circus, acrobatics, multimedia and music, not to be missed!

Be ready to be whisked away on a thrilling circus escapade inspired by French composer, Camille Saint-Saëns, in a delightful salute to feathers, fur and fins. Carnival of the Animals captivates with whimsical tales of creatures of the land and sea with world-famous acrobats who tumble, fly, leap and spin their way through the many wondrous worlds of the animal kingdom.

Watch as zebras juggle and flip, kangaroos skip and somersault. There are even elephants with street-cred and rhythm, dinosaur bones that shake, clatter and roll to the music!

With eight performance timings to choose from over the Easter weekend of April 14 to April 17, 2022 get your little ones grooving at this one-of-a-kind immersive experience that is perfect for the whole family! Ticket prices range from $68 to $128 for this 50-minute show and exclusively for SPH subscribers, you can enjoy 10% off VIP – C Reserve (Excluding boxes) tickets so book your live circus experience today! Promotion ends on April 17, 2022. Get your tickets now at https://readsph.sg/carnivalofanimals

