ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

A Festive Feast Like No Other

Revel in the year-end festivities with your loved ones over a sumptuous meal at home. Available for takeaway and delivery, Ellenborough Market Café @ Swissotel Merchant Court's festive bundles are set to wow your guests.

The Christmas Classic is an impressive bundle that serves delectable items like Pork & Foie Gras Pate in Jar, Roasted Tom Turkey (4.5-5.5kg) or a Honey Glazed Gammon Ham (semi bone-in, 4.5kg-5kg).

As its name suggests, Christmas in the Orient is a locally inspired festive bundle. Dishes include local delights like DIY Kueh Pie Tee and Black Pepper Baby Rock Lobster and Roasted Nyonya Garam Masala Turkey.

Look forward to exciting desserts like Acai Banana Chocolate Yule Log Cake and Assorted Macarons in Exquisite flavours like Musang King Durian, Both Christmas Classics and Christmas in the Orient festive bundles serve 8 to 10 people and are priced at $295.

If you are organising an intimate tea party, Christmas Nutcracker Afternoon Tea could be your answer to the party menu. The festive tea bundle includes items like Atlantic Lobster and Festive Stollen. With festive desserts like Ginger Bread Gateaux and Macadamia Sables, the tea bundle looks poised to be an indulgent feast over tea.

SPH subscribers can enjoy 25% off Festive Bundles / Goodies from now till Dec 12; and 20% off Festive Bundles Goodies from Dec 13-28. Simply order online at https://ellenboroughmarketcafe.oddle.me and key in the promo code 'SPHREWARDS' to enjoy this exclusive promotion. Do note that an advance order of 5 days is required for all festive bundles. Terms and conditions apply. For any inquiries, kindly contact 6239-1847.

Unbeatable smart home product deals at The Tech Show Festival Christmas Edition

Christmas shoppers will be spoilt for choice this upcoming gifting season with a myriad of deals going at up to 60% off at the LARGEST end-of-year consumer electronics event, the Tech Show Festival.

Taking place online and offline from Dec 9-19, the event is organised by Constellar in collaboration with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in South-east Asia and Taiwan.

This year's edition of the Tech Show will introduce a new Smart Home & Living segment, focusing on smart-tech products that can enhance consumers' quality of life and day-to-day convenience. Top exhibitors joining this segment include Google, Xiaomi, Home Auto, Philips, and SG Digital Lock.

Smart technology can easily be deployed in your home, the office, and to help with elderly care with leading smart solution provider HomeAuto's smart bundle package that can upgrade your premises into a smart one within a day or two.

SPH subscribers can enjoy an exclusive promotion with HomeAuto. Simply quote 'SPH Rewards' and spend a minimum of $800 on any of its smart solutions to get $100 off. Find out more at https://homeauto.sg/our-package/. Terms and conditions apply.

Beyond grabbing gifts and upgrading to smart-home tech products, shoppers can also look forward to exciting Shop & Win prizes that include a digital drawing tablet by Xencelabs, steam mop cleaner by Grunn, a 55-inch Andriod TV by Philips, a KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS Portable SSD 1TB, and an Ergonomic Desk by Noble. Home-grown entrepreneurial powerhouse Secretlab is also offering one of its premium gaming chairs as a top prize.

RSVP your interest for The Tech Show Festival by scanning this QR code.