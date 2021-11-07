ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

A Sizzling Feast Awaits

Get ready for chargrilled goodness. Ellenborough Market Café @ Swissôtel Merchant Court has launched a barbeque jamboree for November as part of their Ala Carte Buffet Dinner menu.

Items grilled to tantalizing smoky perfection include Beef Sirloin, Chicken Satay with Peanut Butter Sauce, Grilled Oyster with Gratinated Cheese, Lamb Chop, Thai-style Grilled Pork Collar and Tiger Prawn. Diners can start the feast with appetizers like Maguro and Salmon Sashimi and a Seafood Platter.

Known for their Peranakan classics and international delights, Ellenborough Market Cafe's Ala Carte Buffet Dinner menu includes classics like Ayam Buah Keluak (braised chicken in tamarind gravy), Babi Pongteh (nyonya-style braised pork), Chili Crab Kueh Pie Tee, Homemade Otak-otak with Crab Meat, Fried Prawn with Assam Sauce, Ngoh Hiang and many more. Each dish is prepared by a team of renowned chefs according to time-honoured recipes.

Dessert lovers will be spoilt for choice. From Nyonya Bubur Cha Cha and Durian Pengat to Burnt Lemon Meringue Tart, Red Berry Pudding with Chantilly Cream; your sweet tooth is in for a treat!

The Ala Carte Buffet Dinner is available till 30 November 2021, 6.30pm to 10pm, and is priced at $78++ per adult, and $39++ per child. During this period, SPH subscribers get to enjoy a 1-for-1 offer on the Ala Carte Buffet Dinner when they quote 'SPH Rewards', terms and conditions apply.

For reservations or more details, please contact: 62391847/1848 or email dining.merchantcourt@swissotel.com.

Improve Your Health With Garmin Smartwatches

Has the pandemic and staying indoors got in the way of the healthy lifestyle you have always wanted? Are you looking to improve your lifestyle and get better insights into your fitness?

Look no further than the Garmin range of cutting-edge smartwatches to get an upgrade in tracking and understanding your daily activity. There is a watch to meet every user's need! Whether you are into cycling, running, golf, and other sports, or simply want to get real-time data on your health, Garmin places the right information on your wrist.

With Garmin Coach, you can even choose and follow training programmes tailored by professional coaches, or design your own programme to match your health and fitness goals. These watches also deliver smart notifications right to you and allow payments to be made with the in-built Garmin Pay. Look good and feel good with one on your wrist!

These all-in-one lifestyle devices are now available at up to 30% off for all SPH subscribers till 30 November! Get the Garmin Forerunner at just $209 (UP. $299), the Garmin Venu SQ at $269 (U.P. $299) or the Garmin Venu SQ Music at $339 (U.P. $379), Make the investment today to a healthier life, Order yours exclusively online and get free delivery on your purchases only at readsph.sg/garmin today!

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events at shop.sph.com.sg

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to https://subscribe.sph.com.sg/

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty Programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg