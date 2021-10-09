ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Win a pair of tickets to circus show La Clique

An exciting show has opened in Singapore.

La Clique is a theatrical phenomenon featuring circus, cabaret, comedy and live music.

The show has performed to sold-out audiences in cities such as Edinburgh, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Brighton, Montreal and New York.

Audiences are seated around a small stage no larger than 3m wide and are so close to the action they feel as though they are a part of the show.

The show is also special because in Marina Bay Sands, La Clique is the first long-running show featuring an international cast since Covid-19 struck.

The show runs till Nov 7 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Hall C, with tickets from $98 (excluding the $4 booking fee).

If you get the VIP tickets ($188), you will be treated to a glass of champagne in a special VIP lounge. Tickets are available via:

• Marina Bay Sands: ww.marinabaysands.com/see-and-do.html

• Sistic: www.sistic.com.sg

• Klook: www.klook.com/en-SG

Here is the treat for six SPH subscribers. They will each win a pair of Category 1 tickets worth $138 each for the show on Oct 19, 8pm.

To join the contest, readers can visit readsph.sg/laclique

Get ST Press books at discounts of up to 15%

It's never too early to start buying Christmas presents, and here's your chance to gift great books to your friends and family.

Straits Times Press is offering discounts of up to 15 per cent at stbooks.sg

Buy three books or more with the code 15OFF to get a 15 per cent discount. Buy one or two books with the code 10OFF to get a 10 per cent discount. Just key in the code when you check out.

Among the many titles to choose from is Sundays With Sumiko, by one of Singapore's most respected writers, Ms Sumiko Tan, executive editor of The Straits Times. This is a collection of her most representative columns over the past two decades, exploring family, love, friends, career, dogs, death and marriage.

Also available is Early Hawkers In Singapore: 1920s To 1930s, with text translated into English by Dr Lai Chee Kien and illustrations by Chang Yang.

There is also The Mermaid Who Became A Champion, co-written by Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu and ST's assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

The discounts are on till Oct 21.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events at shop.sph.com.sg

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty Programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg