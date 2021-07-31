ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Wines to add some National Day cheer

Celebrate Singapore's 56th birthday with a gathering of two friends. Just order in from your favourite restaurant and have a few bottles of wine ready to be shared and enjoyed.

And there is good news if you are looking to stock up on the alcohol.

Asia Wine Network is offering a National Day promotion just for SPH subscribers.

You get a 20 per cent discount when you order from a specially curated selection, and if you order more than six bottles, there is an additional 10 per cent discount.

Wines to consider include the elegant and balanced Chateau Baret 2015, with notes of black cherry; the 36th release of the Dalwhinnie Shiraz; Boschendal 1685 Rose with hints of strawberry; and Vietnam's Sampan Rhum.

Spend above $150, and you'll also get an inverted umbrella worth $28. The umbrella is red, perfect to use on National Day.

Head to readsph.sg/nd2021 to see what is available. Just remember to use the discount code SPHND2021 at checkout to enjoy the discounts. The promotion ends on Aug 18, so better order soon.

The offer is applicable only to wines in the National Day selection. Terms and conditions apply.

Enjoy good reads with Mystery Book Box

Do you like a quiet day of reading? And do you like surprises? The SPH Rewards Mystery Book Box promotion combines both.

For $50, buy the Mystery Book Box, sit back and wait to see what you’ll get. This way, you’ll get to explore new genres and discover new books. You’ll receive eight books, worth a total of $200. Delivery is included, which adds to the value.

Books that you may receive include 50 Things To Love About Singapore, E W Barker The People’s Minister, Kyoto Unhurried, Schooling Joseph, Show Me The Money Book 2, Living The Singapore Story: Celebrating our 50 years 1965-2015, and The Heart Smart Oil Free Cookbook. Books will be selected at random.

The books are published by Straits Times Press and you can buy the Mystery Book Box now at readsph.sg/mysterybook

You’ll also be able to read about the titles available. Keep your fingers crossed that you’ll get the titles you’ll want.

The promotion ends on Aug 29.

