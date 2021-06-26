ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Make working from home easier with Samsung monitor

With more time being spent at home, it makes sense to beef up your computer system.

And for many, a good monitor is the first step. If you are planning to upgrade yours, SPH subscribers can buy the Samsung 32-inch smart monitor with mobile connectivity and UHD resolution at $629 (usual price $898).

With this, you can work seamlessly without a PC - with remote access and Office 365.

You get a comfortable viewing experience with flicker-free technology, an eye-saver mode that minimises emitted blue light and adaptive picture function that adjusts brightness.

And as a TV, it is a smart hub with entertainment apps, ultra-wide game view, remote control, screen mirroring and Airplay.

To buy this, go to stsub.com.sg/ smartmonitor

The promotion ends on July 11.

Tuck into Peranakan set meals at home



The Peranakan set meals from Ellenborough Market Cafe also come in special gourmet bundles, which can feed four or six diners. SPH subscribers can get a 20 per cent discount off these bundles.



Ellenborough Market Cafe at Swissotel Merchant Court has introduced set meals for you to enjoy at home.

Select from a range of Peranakan classics and popular international flavours presented in bento boxes, or get gourmet bundles such as Crave-a lot (from $398 for six), Love-a lot (from $268 for four) and Jumbo Gusto ($188 for four).

There are also desserts such as the Signature Durian Pengat ($32), Signature Mao Shan Wang Durian Cake (from $15), and Ellenborough Pandan Kaya Cake ($54).



PHOTO: SWISSOTEL MERCHANT COURT



If you spend more than $200 on food, delivery to one location is free.

Visit https://ellenboroughmarketcafe.oddle.me/en_sg to order, and SPH subscribers can use the code SPHREWARDS to get a 20 per cent discount off the gourmet bundles. The code is valid till July 31.

