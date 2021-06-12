ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Work better from home with a fully customisable desk

It does seem that working from home is a reality for many people now, so you might want to invest in a standing desk.

The Everdesk+ Lite (from $599) and Everdesk+ Max (from $749) are fully customisable - and having a sleek and organised desk can increase your productivity.

Each desk has a Health Coach feature that is part of the desk controls and will send out reminders to you to sit and stand at intervals - you can set your preferred intervals on the feature.

The desks also have a UniGroove feature to help you organise your workspace so that you can find what you want, when you want it.

You can read about the desks and their features at readsph.sg/everdeskplus

And if you want to be sure you're making the right decision, visit the Everdesk+ showroom at Victory Centre, 110 Lorong 23 Geylang, #07-09. The showroom is open between 11am and 8pm.

SPH subscribers get $100 off. The promotion ends on June 30.

Discount on chair that offers good support



With 11 calibration points, the ErgoTune Supreme shifts with your body to automatically fit your lumbar spine’s natural curve, while the TriTune headrest provides support for your head and upper spinal columns. PHOTOS: ERGOTUNE



Never underestimate the importance of a good chair when you are working from home.

SPH subscribers have a chance to get the ErgoTune Supreme for $529, down from the original price of $850.

With 11 calibration points, the chair shifts with your body to automatically fit your lumbar spine's natural curve, while the TriTune headrest provides support for your head and upper spinal columns.

Even the arm rest is designed to support your arms fully, no matter what you are doing.

Buy it at readsph.sg/ergotune The promotion ends on June 30.

