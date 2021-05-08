ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Gear up for Perfect Rainy Day with Peppa Pig

Popular cartoon character Peppa Pig returns to Singapore with a musical adventure called Perfect Rainy Day.

As an unexpected storm comes by, Peppa Pig's grandparents arrive at her house with their pet, Polly Parrot. They are followed by Peppa's friends Rebecca Rabbit and Suzy Sheep.

While the rain continues, the bored occupants decide to put up a play, with everyone contributing an element essential to the play.

This live show is filled with laughter, family, friendship, colour and fun.

It will be held at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay from June 2 to June 10. Tickets are priced between $78 and $118.

This is also the first live international children's production to be staged at the Esplanade since the pandemic halted live indoor performances last year. Ten subscribers of The Straits Times can be part of this experience. You have a chance to win a pair of tickets to watch this on June 2 at 7pm.

To take part in the draw:

•Download the SPH Rewards app.

•Look for the contest in the "rewards" section and click on the "join" button to answer a simple question.

The contest starts today and ends on May 16. Terms and conditions apply. E-tickets will be sent to winners on May 20.

Give mum a treat with the Gift-A-Fish package





The Gift-A-Fish Mother's Day package includes a whole sea bass, sea bass fillets, grouper slices, two packs of Ace Fish Broth, a bottle of vinegar and a bottle of sesame oil. PHOTO: ACE FISH MARKET



For those seeking fresh seafood for either Hari Raya or Mother's Day, we have a special deal for Straits Times subscribers.

Ace Fish Market offers sustainably farmed fish, and each fish is descaled, cleaned, hand-cut and deboned (for fillets) before it is packed to be sent to you.

From now till May 15, it is offering up to 50 per cent off a selection of fish.

Straits Times subscribers will enjoy a further 5 per cent off their total purchase by using the promo code "STMUM5".

You can also buy the Gift-A-Fish Mother's Day package at $72.90, instead of the usual $90.50.

The package includes a whole sea bass, sea bass fillets, grouper slices, two packs of Ace Fish Broth, a bottle of vinegar and a bottle of sesame oil.

To see what is on offer, head to www.ace-fishmarket.com

