ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Enjoy delicious discounts at F&B e-shop

Singapore Food Shows, the organiser of the largest and longest-running food and beverage consumer exhibition in Singapore, has launched an e-shop.

It showcases over 500 products from Europe, Japan, Korea and more, including a premium selection of truffle products from Britain and produce imported from Sarawak.

Over 500 food and beverage products - such as groceries, condiments, beverages and health food - will be available.

The e-shop seeks to replicate the exciting gastronomic shopping experience that foodies have come to love during Singapore Food Shows' events in the past 17 years. But there will also be exclusive discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Register at singaporefoodshows.com.sg to start shopping.

SPH subscribers can use the promo code SPHR3 to get $3 off their first purchase.

Want a good read? Check out stbooks.sg

There is nothing like snuggling up with a good book to make the weekend even better, and if you are looking to get some books, head to stbooks.sg for some suggestions.

Suggested titles include Fifty Secrets Of Singapore's Success, a collection of 50 essays written by leaders and experts in their fields, edited by Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh; and Diplomacy: A Singapore Experience (2nd Edition) by former minister, diplomat and law dean S. Jayakumar.

For children, try Alan John's The One And Only Inuka, and Do You See What I See? by Felix Cheong.

ST Press is offering SPH subscribers a 15 per cent storewide discount on stbooks.sg. Just enter the promo code "SPHSUB" at checkout to enjoy the discount.

The promotion ends on Nov 8, and is valid while stocks last.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

