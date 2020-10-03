ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Ellenborough Market Cafe returns with unlimited food

Ellenborough Market Cafe has reopened with a menu of unlimited servings of authentic Peranakan, local and global fare.

On the menu are favourites such as la mian, seafood platter (with yabby, tiger prawns and black mussels), black pepper tiger prawns and artisan pasta with truffle cream sauce.

The restaurant is also known for its Peranakan classic dishes such as kueh pie tee, babi pongteh, Nonya chap chye, ayam buah keluak and durian pengat. These will also be available.



For dinner, dishes to look out for are rock lobster with chilli crab sauce and mantou, live prawns with Chinese herbs and Shaoxing wine, grilled Black Angus striploin and durian crepes with gula melaka.

Here is an additional bonus.

For every $50 you spend, you get a chance to win a one-night stay in a Swiss Executive Room with breakfast for two people at Swissotel Merchant Court, Singapore, and a bottle of wine.

The menu is available for lunch ($58) and dinner ($78).

Ellenborough Market Cafe is at the lobby level of Swissotel Merchant Court, Singapore (20 Merchant Road, Singapore 058281).

Call 6239-1847 or send an e-mail to dining.merchantcourt@swissotel.com for reservations.

And just for ST subscribers, quote SPH Rewards when you make your reservation, and you will get a 20 per cent discount.

This promotion is available till Dec 31.



Free your mind with mindfulness course

Mindfulness is an important tool in these stressful times.

Here is a chance for you to learn about mindfulness, a mind-body approach to train our minds to be aware of stressors and steer away from the habitual patterns of worrying and rumination.

SPH subscribers can attend this two-session online course, titled Mindfulness For Stress Relief, for free (usually $100).

It is organised by Brahm Centre, a registered charity that aims to promote happier and healthier living, and will be conducted by the centre's founder and chief executive Angie Chew.

She is a certified mindfulness-based stress reduction teacher, as well as an adjunct associate professor of mindfulness at the National University of Singapore.



Adjunct Associate Professor Angie Chew, founder and chief executive of Brahm Centre, will conduct a free two-session online course on mindfulness. ST FILE PHOTO



She was also named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019.

The course will be held on Oct 17 and Oct 24, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

To register for the event, head to https://bit.ly/36wdIVr

Subscribers can also register using the SPH rewards app.

