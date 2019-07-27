Win a 5-course Thai seafood dinner at RWS

Here's a special treat for readers of The Straits Times.

You can win a five-course dinner at Tangerine at Resorts World Sentosa and meet Mr Wong Ah Yoke, The Straits Times' celebrated senior food correspondent.

Tangerine is a farm-to-table restaurant helmed by Thai celebrity chef Ian Kittichai.

His new menu will highlight perennial Thai flavours, with classic dishes presented in a contemporary style.

These include ecologically friendly diver scallops with herbs hand-picked from the restaurant's own garden and a cashew nut milk-chilli pepper dressing, as well as a southern Thai sea bass soup that incorporates local sustainable sea bass and aromatic herbs in a turmeric, coconut milk and galangal broth.

The dinner is on Aug 15 and 15 readers will win a dining treat for two worth $176, as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme.

HOW TO WIN:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app.

2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

3. Press the "join" button and answer this question: Tangerine, located at Resorts World Sentosa, will be launching a new menu which features responsibly sourced seafood such as diver scallops and local sea bass. True or false?

The contest closes on Aug 4 and winners will be notified by Aug 7.

If there are more correct answers than prizes, a lucky draw will be conducted to pick the winners. Terms and conditions apply.

Thrilling movie treat up for grabs



ST subscribers can take part in a contest to win 200 pairs of tickets to a screening of Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark on Aug 14. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION



Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark is the latest horror story to hit screens in Singapore. It opens here on Aug 15.

Directed by Norwegian film director and screenwriter Andre Ovredal, and starring Michael Garza (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1), Gabriel Rush (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is The New Black), the movie is based on the children's book series of the same name.

The year is 1968, and the action centres around the small town of Mill Valley. The Bellows family mansion is where Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book. A group of teenagers discovers that they are more than just stories.

If you want to give yourself a good scare, there are 200 pairs of tickets for direct subscribers to win.

This invite is for a screening of Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark on Aug 14 at 7pm at Shaw Theatres Lido.

To take part, look for this giveaway in the Rewards section of the SPH Rewards app.

Click the "join" button to answer this simple question: Who is the director of Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark?

The contest ends on Aug 4. Terms and condition apply.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg