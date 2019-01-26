ST+ news with benefits

Win a pair of tickets to Cold Pursuit

One of the most thrilling movies will open here on Feb 21, and readers of The Straits Times will have a chance to watch it before it opens.

Cold Pursuit boasts a stellar cast, starring Oscar nominees Liam Neeson and Laura Dern, along with Emmy Rossum and Tom Bateman.

The movie is about revenge and kicks into action after the son of Nels Coxman (Neeson) was murdered at the order of Viking (Bateman), a drug lord. Coxman sets out to dismantle the cartel but it escalates into a bloody turf war.

We have 250 pairs of tickets to be given out to direct subscribers for a preview screening of the movie on Feb 18, 7pm at Golden Village Suntec City.

The spa offers treatments such as massages, facial treatments and body scrubs. One key treatment is Chinese Meridian Therapy, which focuses on specific meridian points to relieve aches and stress. PHOTO: G.SPA



Soak in wellness at 24-hour, nature-inspired g.spa

If you are looking for a spa break, g.spa is a nature-inspired, 24-hour spa that provides a wide range of head-to-toe treatments and services for men and women.

Located at 102 Guillemard Road, the spa offers treatments such as massages, facial treatments, foot reflexology and body scrubs. One key treatment is Chinese Meridian Therapy, which focuses on specific meridian points to relieve aches and stress.

The spa also offers hot and cold pools, sauna and steam rooms and a relaxation lounge. There is even a dining area where you can get free-flow food.

For first-time visitors to the spa who are also SPH subscribers, turn up with a friend to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on the second person's treatments. Both of you will have full access to all the facilities.

This is valid till Feb 28, and terms and conditions apply.

