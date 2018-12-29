ST + news with benefits

Savour soft, pillowy buns at Kam's Roast

Kam's Roast - located at #01-04 Pacific Plaza - celebrates its second anniversary with a special treat for readers of The Straits Times (ST).

Its new dish Kam's Bao Buns is a trio of soft, pillowy buns which houses three of the restaurant's signature meats: Kam's Roast's Roast Duck (prepared with an age-old Kam's Roast secret marinade); melt-in-your-mouth Toro Char Siu; and Crispy Roast Pork with mustard.

The buns are accompanied with fresh lettuce, parsley, cucumber, carrot, sesame seeds and a savoury sweet sauce.

ST readers will be able to purchase the buns at $11.60 a set, instead of the usual $15.90. This special price is available daily from 2pm to 5pm, till next Monday.

Chinese tea or mineral water is included in the set. If you order two or more sets, you get a further discount, at only $9.80 per set.

Feast at Ban Heng outlets or opt for home delivery

If you are starting to plan your Chinese New Year reunion dinner, the Ban Heng group of restaurants has launched its Chinese New Year packages, starting at $568 for a nine-course menu for 10 persons.

This year, there is a set menu, at $698, that includes a whole suckling pig.

And it won't just be food. Guests can enjoy lion and dragon dance performances on Feb 2, 3 and 4 at the HarbourFront outlet, and on Feb 4 at the Boon Keng and Aranda Country Club outlets.

There is a 10 per cent discount for all reunion set menus on Feb 2 and 3.

Ban Heng also offers a home delivery service on Chinese New Year's Eve. Reunion classic dishes such as Pen Cai and Buddha Jumps Over The Wall are available for delivery. With every order of Pen Cai, customers will receive a complimentary Assorted Seafood in Claypot. For each order of Buddha Jumps Over The Wall, you will get a Yu-Sheng and Prosperity Claypot.

For details and to order, go to www.banheng.com.sg or call 6278-0288.

