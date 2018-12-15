ST+ news with benefits

Here's another spoonful of Mary Poppins

Missed your favourite nanny from the 1960s?

Fret not, because Mary Poppins is back in a new, original musical movie. In the sequel Mary Poppins Returns, coming to Singapore soon, the magical nanny is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder that are missing in their lives following a personal loss.

Emily Blunt stars as the practically perfect nanny who, at the snap of her fingers, turns ordinary tasks into extraordinary adventures. Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, a street lamplighter who helps to bring light - and life - to the streets of London.

ST subscribers can enjoy a special screening at Golden Village Suntec City on Dec 26 at 7pm.

To win tickets to the Disney film, take part in the giveaway found in the SPH Rewards App. There are 220 pairs of tickets to be given away. To take part:

Download the SPH Rewards App

Search for the giveaway under the Rewards section

Save the deal to your e-wallet

Tap the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and answer this question: When does Mary Poppins Returns open in Singapore?

The contest starts on Dec 15 and ends on Dec 18. Winners will be notified by e-mail.

Scrumptious spread for the season



The M Hotel Singapore is offering the traditional roast turkey and apricot honey-mustard glazed turkey at $128 each. PHOTO: M HOTEL SINGAPORE



M Hotel's Cafe 2000 and The Buffet restaurant are serving a spread of fresh seafood, international and Asian fare, and yuletide treats such as honey-glazed ham at their Christmas buffets.

The hotel is also offering festive roasts and goodies. Reservations made by Dec 20 enjoy a 20 per cent discount. Among the goodies available are the traditional roast turkey and apricot honey-mustard glazed turkey (4kg, $128 each) and the signature jumbo chicken pie (serves four to six, $42 each).

Five lucky SPH Rewards members will win the Festive Combo, All I Want For Christmas set (worth $281), which includes a turkey, honey-baked ham and its signature durian king log cake. To enter the contest: ? Download the SPH Rewards App ? Search for the giveaway in the rewards section ? Save the deal to your e-wallet ? Tap the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and answer this question: "Name one of M Hotel's signature festive goodies."

The contest ends on Dec 17 at 3pm, and winners will be notified via e-mail. Prizes must by collected at M Hotel in Anson Road between 10am and 8pm, by Dec 23.

