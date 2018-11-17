ST+ news with benefits

Win set dinner for two worth $300 at Osia

Readers of The Straits Times are in for a special treat.

You could win a set dinner for two at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill by Australian chef Scott Webster.

Osia, located at Resorts World Sentosa, is famed for using a rare selection of meats sourced from boutique farms in Australia. And this festive season, you can tuck into seafood like Maine Lobster, Skull Island King Prawn and premium meats like Australian Bangalow Sweet Pork Rack Chop, Angus Beef Rib Eye and Kangaroo Loin.



Tuck into the Festive Dinner Grilled Meat Plate (above) at Osia, which is run by Australian celebrity chef Scott Webster. PHOTOS: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Win a meal for two worth $300 at the restaurant. The prize is valid from Dec 1 to Dec 23.



Tuck into the Festive Dinner Grilled Meat Plate at Osia, which is run by Australian celebrity chef Scott Webster (above). PHOTOS: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



Win family tickets to Mandarin musical with dinosaur puppetry



Taru, a musical about two siblings and an aspiring archaelogist who go in search of the stolen fossil of a baby T-Rex, will feature (from left) veteran singer Ling Xiao, and singers Freya Lim and Huang Jinglun. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA



The musical Taru - a Mandarin production locally adapted from the No.1 family musical in South Korea - features life-sized dinosaur puppetry, an impressive museum set and a star-studded cast, with veteran singer Ling Xiao, and singers Huang Jinglun and Freya Lim.

This is the whimsical adventure of a pair of intrepid siblings and an aspiring archaeologist, together with their awakened museum friends from the past in search of Taru, the stolen fossil of a baby T-Rex.

The musical will run from Dec 7 to Jan 13 at Resorts World Theatre.

The Straits Times, in partnership with Resorts World Sentosa, is giving away 25 family sets of four tickets worth $312 each to reward loyal subscribers.

Tickets are for the Dec 13, 8pm show.

