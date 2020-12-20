ST+ news with benefits

Millennium Hotels and Resorts launches Otter Family Adventure staycation for a good cause

Taking inspiration from Singaporeans' fascination with the much-loved otter families, Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has launched an Otter Family Christmas Adventure in the newly decorated family-themed rooms at Orchard Hotel.

For every package purchased this festive season, $20 will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), a charity devoted to helping needy kids and youth. For packages purchased after Christmas, $10 will go to the yearlong charity programme.

Retrace their otterly adventurous footsteps and you might be otterly delighted to spot them in various states of happiness at Millennium Hotels and Resorts. Participate in Find-an-Otter around the hotel, share your photos or videos of these collectibles on Instagram or Facebook with #OrchardOtters and be rewarded with an Otter keychain!

You otter bring your kids here! These whimsical themed rooms are ideal for families with young children as each comes equipped with colourful kids’ amenities and an organic cotton handcrafted teepee.

The Otter Family Adventure staycation package starts from $368 per night (worth $882) and includes Breakfast for up to two adults and two children; $100 F&B Credit; Kids’ Welcome Kit; Otter Plush Toys and Otter-loving features such as Otter travel adventure planner.

SPH subscribers can enjoy 10% off the package and receive a family of 4 Otters (2 Christmas edition Otters and 2 Otter keychains). For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/SPH-Otters and use the promo code "SPHREWARDS" to enjoy these privileges.

Ringing in a dazzling New Year

Looking for that perfect Christmas gift for your loved ones? Empire Treasures boasts a remarkable timeless jewellery collection of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets for you to find that special one-of-a-kind gift!

Fuelled by his wife’s passion for luxury jewellery, Founder and Director of Empire Treasures Mr Thomas Chia created his own fine jewellery brand and now shares his masterpieces with the rest of the world. He personally handpicks the finest and most precious gemstones for their stunning jewellery designs.

You will find extraordinarily rare gems - from captivating emeralds to awe-inspiring sapphires, majestic rubies to mystical jades, luxuriating South-Sea pearls to investment-sized diamonds. Each is set in classic designs that transcend trends and time, making them compelling treasured objects with heritage value for generations to come.

To uphold the proud tradition of jewellery and gems across generations and reach younger luxury jewellery enthusiasts, Empire Treasure is strengthening its online presence in the coming year.

From now till 31st January 2021, Empire Treasures is pleased to present “Ringing In A Dazzling New Year” celebration deals. SPH subscribers get to enjoy a 15% discount storewide! Furthermore, enjoy an additional 5% discount with a minimum nett spend of S$50,000. Make an appointment at +65 8879 8888 and quote “SPH Subscriber” to enjoy these privileges.

