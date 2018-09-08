ST + news with benefits

On a mission to uncover a mastermind hacker

The third instalment of the hit comedy series Johnny English Strikes Again will be shown in Singapore from Sept 20.

Rowan Atkinson returns as the much loved accidental secret agent, with Emma Thompson and Olga Kurylenko joining the cast.

The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identities of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English (Atkinson) as the secret service's last hope.

Called out of retirement, he dives head first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker.



Emma Thompson (left) joins Rowan Atkinson, who plays the British secret service's last hope, in Johnny English Strikes Again. PHOTOS: UIP SINGAPORE



As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.



