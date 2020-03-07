ST+ news with benefits

Get discounts to War Horse production

Award-winning production War Horse debuts in Singapore on April 24 at Esplanade Theatre.

Staged by National Theatre, War Horse is a story of courage, loyalty and friendship, centred on a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey.

At the outbreak of World War I, Joey is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. He is soon caught in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man's land.

Albert, who remained on his parents' Devon farm, embarks on a mission to find Joey and bring him home.

The production features drama, music and songs, with astonishing life-size horses by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company.

It won 25 awards, including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway in 2011.

Singapore Press Holdings subscribers get to watch War Horse at a special price. You will get an exclusive 10 per cent discount off Category 1 to 3 tickets. For Category 4 and 5, it is a 5 per cent discount.

Get your tickets via https://readsph.com.sg/warhorse The promotion ends May 9.

For more information, visit www.esplanade.com/warhorse. Tickets available while stocks last, and terms and condition apply.



SPH subscribers can stock up reading materials like these for children at a 10 per cent discount until March 31. PHOTOS: ST PRESS



Spreading the love of reading

Cultivate the love of reading by giving your kid a steady supply of books. It opens up their minds while expanding their language skills.

SPH subscribers can stock up reading materials for children at a 10 per cent discount. Visit https://readsph.sg/stpressschhols for books specially curated for them.

There is something for every child, from fantasy to education. Titles include Vinod and the Deepavali Dishes by Debra Ann Francisco, The Little Red Helicopter by Pauline Loh, and The Magic Mixer by Justine Laismith.

The discount is on till March 31 and while stock lasts.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

