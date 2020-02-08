ST+ news with benefits

Sweeten your day with a 1-for-1 cake deal

One of the tastiest cakes around is the Banana Pound Cake from Proofer Boulangerie, and there is a one-for-one deal for SPH subscribers.

The banana cake is a bestseller for Proofer Boulangerie, and it is freshly baked every day. It retails at $2.

You can also enjoy a meal at Proofer Boulangerie, a modern concept bakery founded in November 2014, under the brand Proofer.

The gourmet menu consists of old favourites and an assortment of daily specials. The signature Banana Pound Cake will also be available daily.

SPH direct subscribers just need to flash the SPH Rewards app e-card to enjoy the deal. Each customer can get up to five cakes.

The promotion is valid till Feb 29 at all Proofer Boulangerie outlets, except at Changi City Point.

Set sail for this romantic cruise

This Valentine's Day, hit the seas with that special someone for a romantic dinner cruise.

Dine under sail on a two-and-a-half hour cruise on-board the stunning 47m traditionally-rigged, four-masted 22-sail luxury Tall Ship.

The Sunset Sail starts at 5pm, and includes sailing, a three-course meal, a complimentary mocktail, live entertainment and fireworks.

The City Lights sails at 8.30pm and it includes an additional glass of champagne and a special bouquet of flowers.

SPH subscribers have a chance to sail off at a special price.

On Feb 14, you pay only $218 for a Sunset Sail, instead of $225. Just use the promo code SPHVDAYSUNSET when you make your reservations.

For the City Lights sail, it is at $278 (instead of $288) with the promo code SPHVDAYCITYLIGHTS.

On Feb 15, both the 5pm and the 8.30pm event are at $188 (usually $195) with the promo code SPHVDAYDINNERCRUISE.

To book, visit www.tallship.com.sg/events/valentines-day.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg