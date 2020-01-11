ST+ news with benefits

Savour French food with an Asian twist

One of the country's most elegant hotels is Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, located at 190 Orchard Boulevard.

The hotel has some of the most popular restaurants too, such as modern Asian brasserie One-Ninety, headed by chef Kamarl John.

The restaurant offers wholesome Provencal cuisine, cooked with Asian aromatics and spices, and fresh produce. Highlights include snapper bouillabaisse with spicy daikon and lemongrass, seasonal seafood tower and chargrilled 1.2kg forty-days-aged rib chop.

And just for SPH subscribers, quote "SPHRewards" when you make your reservation, and flash the promotion in your SPH Rewards app when you are at the restaurant, to enjoy 15 per cent off the total bill at One-Ninety, excluding alcohol beverages.

This promotion is valid till Feb 29.

For reservations, please contact 6831-7250 or drop an e-mail to one-ninety.sin@fourseasons.com

Terms and conditions apply.

Festive treats at Old Chang Kee food street

From now till Jan 22, the Old Chang Kee CNY Makan Food Street is being held daily at 4 Woodlands Terrace from 8am to 8pm.

This is a chance for you to check out old-school booths selling street hawker food such as Hainanese chicken rice balls, curry chicken, nasi lemak and noodles.

There will also be desserts and drinks.

You will also find a range of food items on sale, such as the Curry Puff Flavour Potato Chips festive pack, crispy prawn rolls and other Chinese New year merchandise.

SPH Rewards members get a $2 voucher to redeem for purchases made at the bazaar.

To collect your voucher, head to the redemption booth and show the e-card found in the SPH Rewards app.

This is limited to one redemption per subscriber, and the last day of redemption is Jan 21.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg