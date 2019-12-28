ST+ news with benefits

Chance to taste 8 different Italian wines

Kick off 2020 with a wine appreciation event.

SPH Rewards and The Straits Wine Company are presenting a special event to introduce to you a taste of Italy with Luca Ardiri, the export manager for wine labels Felluga, Pala, Speri & Braida.

The event is exclusive to SPH subscribers. It will be held on Saturday, Jan 11, 2pm to 3pm, at The Straits Wine Company's UE Square Outlet (81 Clemenceau Avenue, #01-11).

It will be an afternoon of wine, light bites and knowledge. You'll get to taste eight different Italian wines, ranging from Pinot Grigio to Barbera and Amarone. You'll also get to buy wines on-the-spot at exclusive prices.

Only limited spots for the wine event are available, and tickets are priced at $45. Visit https://readsph.com.sg/wineue to purchase your tickets.



M Hotel's takeaway option - Imperial Lobster & Abalone Treasure Pot, includes Boston lobsters and is good for eight persons. PHOTO: M HOTEL



M Hotel lays out the table for Chinese New Year

With Chinese New Year barely a month away, it is time for those celebrating it to start planning.

If you are looking for a deal, M Hotel has one for SPH subscribers.

All SPH Reward subscribers get a 25 per cent discount off the festive goodies and buffets (except on Jan 24). All you need to do is to quote SPH Rewards when you place your order or make your reservation.

There are many things you can choose from.

The hotel is offering three types of yu sheng - Auspicious Fresh Salmon (from $58), Abundance Abalone Yu Sheng (from $78) and Double Treasures Yu Sheng (from $88).

Another option for takeaway is the Imperial Lobster & Abalone Treasure Pot ($328, good for eight), which comprises Boston lobsters.

If you are planning a meal out next month and in February, NOTE 2020, the hotel's The Buffet Restaurant offers half a lobster for each diner to add to his steamboat.

Another outlet in the hotel offering Chinese New Year food is Cafe 2000. Its Prosperity Seafood and Barbecue buffet dinner (from $58) features a Lobster Laksa live station and roast carveries.

For reservations and orders, call 6500 6112 or e-mail fnb.mhs@millenniumhotels.com.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg