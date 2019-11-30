ST+ news with benefits

Get a taste of festive flavours at M Hotel

M Hotel Singapore has launched its Festive Seafood Extravaganza Buffet at Cafe 2000.

Expect a spread of seafood-on-ice, along with festive goodies such as honey-baked ham, Christmas turkeys and log cakes.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, you can also indulge in a barbecue feast of grilled slipper lobsters, scallops, steaks and more.

The festive seafood buffet lunch on weekends is at $62, and for dinner from Sundays to Thursdays, it costs $78. The buffet dinner on Fridays and Saturdays is at $88.

As a treat for SPH Rewards subscribers, there is a 25 per cent discount off the festive seafood buffet.

The discount is valid till Dec 23.

For reservations and inquiries, please call 6224-1133 or send an e-mail to cafe2000.mhs@millenniumhotels.com, and quote "SPH Subscribers", to get the discount.

Besides the buffet, the hotel is also offering handcrafted festive goodies for takeaway from Dec 1 to Dec 25.

Takeaway items include the signature jumbo chicken pie ($45), apricot honey-mustard glazed turkey ($148 for 5kg) and bockwurst garlic chicken sausages ($108 for 2.5kg).

Order before Dec 10 to get an early bird discount of 25 per cent.

35% discount for Novita items

For a limited time, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subscribers can buy Novita products at a 35 per cent discount.

The promotion is on till Dec 30 and all you have to do is visit https://bit.ly/36SWSO4 to place your orders.

The items available on sale include the Humidifier NH800, which adopts ultrasonic technology to help replenish moisture in dry air-conditioned rooms. Its original price is $229 but SPH subscribers pay only $159.

The Countertop Water Purifier NP313 usually retails at $699, but it is at $489 now. This is tankless and plug-free, with a three-stage ultra-filtration system.

You can also buy the HydroPlus Water Ionizer NP8 that is engineered with platinised titanium electrode plates and a smart intelligence processor. The usual price is $1,899, but till Dec 30, SPH subscribers pay only $1,239.

