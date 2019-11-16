ST+ news with benefits

Grab a hearty dinner for two this festive season

Osia Steak and Seafood Grill at Resorts World Sentosa will introduce a hearty four-course festive dinner from Dec 1 to Dec 23.

It starts with a charcuterie plate with house-marinated olives and figs, followed by a grilled meats plate with seared sweet pork rack chop, Angus beef, rib-eye steak, and pasture-fed lamb rack sourced from premium farms in Australia.

There is also a seafood plate with grilled Maine lobster, Skull Island king prawn, Fremantle octopus, Hokkaido scallop and New Zealand little neck clam. To close, it’s a trio of rich chocolate creations, including Osia’s signature chocolate soup.

Subscribers of The Straits Times have a chance to win a dinner for two to try this menu on Dec 2.

There is also an additional treat: The dinner is hosted by celebrated The Straits Times food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

The dinner is worth $330, and 12 subscribers will win the prize.

Buy tickets to Cats musical at a discount

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats will be in Singapore next month for a limited season.

It is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, and has been staged in over 30 countries. It has been translated into 15 languages and has been seen by more than 81 million people worldwide.

Cats will run from Dec 17 to Jan 5 at Sands Theatre, at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets prices start from $50.

SPH subscribers have a chance to buy tickets to the musical at a special discount.

You only pay $99 for seats in these categories: A Stalls Side, B, and C. This is valid for the Christmas Eve performances at 2pm and 8pm.

To purchase the tickets, visit https://bit.ly/32A5yWo

