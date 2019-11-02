ST+ news with benefits

Watch young performers at charity concert

This year is the 15th anniversary of ChildAid. This charity concert showcases young performers who use their talents to raise funds for needy students and spread the joy of giving.

ChildAid 2019 will look back on its journey and highlight enthralling moments which have inspired so many to give to and support two charities - The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides financial assistance to needy students from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which helps artistically gifted but less privileged youth develop their passion.

The theme this year is Sing! Play! Dance! The concert - directed by Singapore's singer-songwriter and 2005 Cultural Medallion recipient Dick Lee - will be held at 8pm on Nov 20 at Esplanade Theatre.

The Straits Times is offering four tickets (worth $152) to the concert.

To win a ticket, take part in this contest, which closes next Wednesday. Winners will be notified by Nov 11.

More services, exclusive items at revamped Buzz outlets

Some of SPH Buzz's outlets have just been revamped and, with the new look, there are now more services and exclusive items.

There are a total of 42 outlets, with 12 leading the revamp, including outlets in Sim Lim Square, Kovan MRT station, Clementi Bus Interchange, Tampines Bus Interchange and Serangoon Bus Interchange.

Besides services such as parcel collection and drop-off, registered mail and parcel services, cash withdrawal, and purchase of attraction tickets, there are products such as Haus Brew Brown Sugar Milk Tea, celebrity chef Justin Quek's ready-to-eat meals, bean-to-cup coffee and imported Japanese ice cream.

And subscribers to Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) publications get to buy two exclusive products at a special price. Magi Planet Corn Soup and Crystal Salted Caramel Popcorn usually go for $7 each, but subscribers can get them at $5 each.

KiKi Sichuan Pepper Popcorn (usually $9.90) is also going at a discounted price for SPH subscribers, at $7.90.

To buy these items, subscribers will need a special code available in the SPH Rewards app.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

