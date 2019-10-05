ST+ news with benefits

Win an escape to Margaret River festival

Margaret River is the place to be if you love premium wines and the finest produce. It is one of Australia's top culinary destinations.

This year, one lucky Straits Times subscriber will get the opportunity to taste the best of what the town has to offer during the Western Australia Gourmet Escape festival, a 10-day event running from Nov 8 to 17 across the Swan Valley, Perth and the Margaret River.

The Gourmet Village in the Leeuwin Estate Winery in Margaret River will be the centre of action with more than 150 local producers and wineries offering sample dishes.

There will also be cooking workshops and world-class celebrity chefs such as Momofuku's David Chang and triple Michelin-star winner Marco Pierre White.

The winner can also look forward to a gourmet barbecue feast, exquisite dining experiences at a variety of pop-up restaurants and bars, as well as beach parties with panoramic views of sunsets.

The winner will receive a four-day package (Nov 15-18) for two worth $10,000, which includes two return economy flights from Singapore to Perth on Singapore Airlines, three nights' accommodation at four-star hotel Stay Margaret River and tickets to three of the festival's events.

The package also includes exclusive access to the Singapore Airlines Escape Garden, a specially designated lounge in the Gourmet Village for visitors to wind down with a selection of fine wines, compliments from the airline's bar.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CONTEST:

1. Download the SPH rewards app.

2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

3. Press the "join" button and answer this question: In under 50 words, tell us why you deserve a trip to Australia to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences.

The winner must be a subscriber of The Straits Times and will be required to participate in a media interview prior to the trip and share photos on his social media during his trip. The prize is non-transferable. Other terms and conditions apply.

Celebrate National Curry Week with Old Chang Kee

Old Chang Kee's Original Curry Puff Flavour Potato Chips was launched to celebrate the brand's 63rd birthday. It is now available at all Old Chang Kee outlets.

The chips have the original blend of curry spices used for the puffs and are the perfect snack to satisfy Curry'O cravings. As their tagline says: "Enjoy our chips anytime anywhere."

This month, all Old Chang Kee outlets will offer a bundle deal set consisting of a Curry'O puff and a pack of the Original Curry Puff Flavour Potato Chips at $2, (original price: $2.80) while stocks last.

And in celebration of National Curry Week, head down to Old Chang Kee (Suntec City) on Oct 12 between 4pm and 7pm, and join SPH Rewards and UFM100.3 DJ Wei Long for a day of fun.

There will be a claw machine where you can grab a pack of chips, an $8 Old Chang Kee cash card and more.

SPH direct subscribers can flash their SPH Rewards app to get a free curry puff. Terms and conditions apply.

There is also free parking on the weekend, find out more at https://sunteccity.com.sg/ highlight/freeparking/

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

