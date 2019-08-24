ST+ news with benefits

Check out what's new at Old Chang Kee

Old Chang Kee Coffee House has opened its second flagship store - at Our Tampines Hub.

It is located on Level 1 and offers new items such as Kampung Mee Goreng ($8.50), Crispy Chicken Drum with Hainanese Rice Ball ($8.90) and Crispy Chicken Burger with QQ fries ($8.50).

You will also find the signature item, Flower Bread with Curry Chicken ($11.90), with free-flow curry encased in buttery bread.

There is also a Happy Hour promotion from 2pm to 6pm daily. From $2.50, you can choose between sets such as Signature Puff Set and Plain Prata set.

There are also children's meals at $6.90.



Singapore Press Holdings subscribers can get a discount on the Flower Bread with Curry Chicken dish (above) at the Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Our Tampines Hub outlet. PHOTOS: OLD CHANG KEE



Here is a chance for you to try the Flower Bread with Curry Chicken at a special price.

Singapore Press Holdings subscribers just have to flash the e-card found in the app to receive a 50 per cent discount off the dish.

This is valid till Sept 15 and only for dine-in customers at Old Chang Kee Coffee House @ Our Tampines Hub.

It is limited to one per receipt per table, and is not valid with other promotions, vouchers and offers.

Taiwanese noodles with a saucy kick

These are the noodles of the moment.

Tseng Noodles is the brainchild of Taiwanese TV host Tseng Kuo-Cheng, a veteran host with 30 years of creating gastronomic experiences under his belt.

So it is no surprise that these noodles have become so popular.

The noodles are sun-dried and made with just water, flour and salt, without any additives.

The ruffled edges of the noodles absorb the accompanying sauces well. Made from naturally fermented black beans, the sauces include Spicy Sichuan Pepper, Scallion Sichuan and Shallot.

The noodles are available in Singapore at all Shell petrol stations, as well as Lazada and RedMart.

There are 100 sets of Tseng Noodles worth $51.60 - comprising two types of signature noodles and two sets of rice noodles - to be given out to Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subscribers.

To win, look out for the giveaway in the "Rewards" section in the SPH Rewards app, select the "Join" button and answer a simple question.

Terms and conditions apply.

