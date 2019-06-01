ST+ news with benefits

Dining treat at RWS up for grabs

Celebrity chef Sam Leong celebrates the 30th year of his culinary career, and it is a career filled with accolades and awards.

He was most recently the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's World Gourmet Awards.

To celebrate his 30th anniversary, chef Leong curated a special six-course menu called I Am Sam, served at his restaurant Forest, which is located at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

It is a collection of creations marking significant milestones.

On the menu are lobster barley porridge with condiments, which was served to late founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in 2013, and Ah Sam Abalone Mee Sua, which the chef said is what he will sell when he retires.

Another special dish is coffee pork ribs paired with pan-seared lemongrass chicken roll.

This was the first dish that the chef and his wife, Forest, created together.

In partnership with RWS, 10 subscribers of The Straits Times have a chance to try this menu on June 18. The 10 will each win a dinner for two. What's more, they will be accompanied by The Straits Times Food Correspondent Eunice Quek.

For a chance to win, take part in this contest, which closes on June 7. Winners will be notified by June 12.

HOW TO WIN:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app.

2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

3. Press the "Join" button and answer this question: The first dish chef Sam Leong and his wife, Forest, created is the pan-seared lemongrass chicken roll. True or False.

If there are more correct answers than prizes, a lucky draw will be conducted to pick the winners. Terms and conditions apply.



ST readers get 30 per cent off their router bookings at Changi Recommends. PHOTO: CHANGI RECOMMENDS



Wi-Fi for your overseas trip

Are you heading overseas in the next few months?

Remember to book your Wi-Fi router early.

Readers of The Straits Times will get a 30 per cent discount if they book a router from today to June 15.

You have till Dec 31 to use it.

The discount is valid for Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and the promo code is SPHHJT30.

Changi Recommends counters operate at all four Singapore Changi Airport terminals, and are open 24 hours a day, so you can collect and return your router anytime.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg