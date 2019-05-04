ST+ news with benefits

Fine dining and street eats at RWS

It's food galore at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) and readers of The Straits Times will reap the rewards.

In partnership with RWS, The Straits Times is giving 15 lucky readers each a dinner for two, worth $344, at table65.

table65 is RWS' latest celebrity chef restaurant and it injects fun into fine dining with inventive new creations featuring seasonal produce.

The dinner is on May 14, and will be hosted by one of Singapore's most respected food critics, The Straits Times' senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke.

HOW TO WIN

1. Download the SPH Rewards app. 2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section. 3. Press the "Join" button and answer this simple question: table65 features a large chef's table so that you can get close to the action in the kitchen. True or False

If there are more correct answers than prizes, a lucky draw will be conducted to pick the winners.

Terms and conditions apply.

The contest closes on Monday. Winners will be notified by Friday next week.

Also at RWS, popular food event RWS Street Eats is on till May 12.

Held at the Malaysian Food Street, 24 stalls will serve dishes from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Stalls of note include Projek Nasi Lemak from Penang, famous for its lobster nasi lemak; Zong Khamoo from Bangkok, serving pork trotter rice; and Taiwan's Mee Lang.

For the first 100 readers of The Straits Times, pay just $10 for three tasting dishes at RWS Street Eats.

To redeem this offer, just present this article at any ticketing booth, including RWS Invites, tomorrow between 9am and 10pm.

A chance to win a limited edition KitchenAid set

In celebration of KitchenAid's 100th year anniversary, the brand has introduced the KitchenAid 100 Year Queen of Hearts Limited Edition Stand Mixer & Mini Food Chopper set ($1,798).



PHOTO: MEDIACORP, COURTS SINGAPORE



This is available only at Courts Megastore (Tampines North Drive 2) and www.courts.com.sg from May 13.

The first 50 to buy one will get a goodie bag filled with limited edition items, such as a whisk and a hobnail-design cup and saucer.

From May 17 to 19, actress Kate Pang and pastry chef Charlynn Gwee will show you what you can do with the Queen of Hearts set. Pang appears on May 17 at 3pm, while Gwee is scheduled on May 18 and May 19 at 4.30pm.

Readers of The Straits Times have a chance to win the Queen of Hearts set, and a pair of tickets to the KitchenAid hands-on baking class, with take-home food portions and recipes. One reader will win the set, while two other readers will win a pair of tickets to the class.

HOW TO WIN

1. Download the SPH Rewards app.

2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

3. Press the "Join" button and answer this simple question:

Where can shoppers be the first in Singapore to get their hands on the KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Limited Edition set? Closing date for the contest is May 12. Terms and conditions apply.

