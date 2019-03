Enjoy HK's dishes from yesteryear

If you are hankering for Hong Kong cuisine, especially the food from its past, AquaMarine has them for you.

From April 5 to 30, alongside its usual spread of seafood and desserts, the halal-certified restaurant - located on level 4 of Marina Mandarin Singapore - will add nostalgic dishes such as Traditional Quail Egg Siew Mai, Braised Beef Rib with Mui Choy and Claypot Lamb Brisket with Bamboo Shoot.

And for dinner on weekends, there is also Baby Lobster in "Bi Feng Tang" Style.

The Old School Hong Kong Delights promotion is priced from $60++.

For inquiries and reservations, go to www.meritushotels.com/marina, call 6845-1111 or send an e-mail to aquamarine.marina@meritushotels.com.

We have a $100 AquaMarine voucher for 10 SPH Rewards subscribers. To take part in the draw, all you need to do is to: ? Download the SPH Rewards app ? Look for the contest in the Rewards section and click on the "Join" button to answer the following question: Which hotel is AquaMarine located at?



Dishes from the Old School Hong Kong Delights promotion include Baby Lobster in "Bi Feng Tang" Style (left). PHOTO: MARINA MANDARIN HOTEL



ST readers can win a trip for 2 to Tottori

Subscribers of The Straits Times can win a trip for two, worth $10,000, to Tottori in Japan.

As part of the ST+ news with benefits rewards programme, The Straits Times, in partnership with the Tottori Tourism Board, is giving away a four-day, three-night trip for two to Tottori from Nov 18 to 21.

This less-explored prefecture in Western Japan is the birthplace of shabu-shabu and harvests more snow crabs than Hokkaido. You can even enjoy kaiseki in a forest.



When you are in Tottori prefecture, you can go pear-picking at a pear farm, which is surrounded by natural greenery. PHOTO: MANDY TAY



Tottori is home to many other natural wonders, such as sand dunes. How to win: ? Download the SPH Rewards app. ? Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section. ? Press the "Join" button and answer this question: Why I want to holiday in Tottori .

The contest ends on April 5 and the winner will be informed by the end of April.

The winner is required to participate in a media interview prior to the trip and share photos on his or her social media during the stay. Other terms and conditions apply.



It is a long and steep climb to get to Mitokusan Sanbutsuji Temple, designated a national architectural treasure, as it is perched on a precipice of the 900m Mount Mitoku. PHOTO: MANDY TAY



The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

