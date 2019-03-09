ST+ news with benefits

Celebrate Songkran at Wild Wild Wet

Celebrate the Thai water festival Songkran at Wild Wild Wet @Downtown East in Pasir Ris Close.

Its Songkran Music Festival on April 13, between 5pm and 11pm, will be a wild party in the Tsunami Pool with performances by international DJ Quintino and local DJs Tinc, Inquisitive, LeNerd and Lincey.

They will be spinning against the backdrop of mesmerising water visual effects.

Party-goers can enjoy a range of craft beers by The Bar by Beerfest Asia, with food trucks by SawadeeCup and Zeroplusone.

And just for SPH subscribers, tickets are priced at $20 (usual price $28). The first 200 to buy tickets will get a free beer at the event. You can get your tickets via https://www.gevme.com/songkran

Terms and conditions apply and the party is open to those above 18 years old.



Public speaking skills are not just for adults, kids can benefit from them too.

Kids don't just use it at school when they have show-and-tell assessments, but also learn life skills and attributes such as confidence and self-belief.

Speech Academy Asia runs the Speech Champions Holiday Camp where children learn speech linguistic patterns and neuro somatics techniques. They will take part in indoor and outdoor lessons with intensive, hands-on learning.

You will be given a DVD of your child's public speaking advancements, and all kids who graduate will receive a certificate of The 10-year Series of Public Speaking.

The camp is on March 19 and 20, held at the Speech Academy Asia campus (200 Jurong East Ave 1, #03-04, Singapore 609789).

Your child has to be at least five years old.

Instead of paying the usual $550 for the camp, SPH subscribers pay only $280. Register via www.gevme.com/speechacademy.



Kids can pick up life skills and attributes like confidence and self-belief at the public speaking camp. PHOTO: THE SPEECH ACADEMY



