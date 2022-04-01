ST Live: Good weather in Johor as travellers stream in from S'pore

Multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman is in Johor Baru to monitor the situation after the full reopening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia on Friday (April 1).

Travellers cheered as they streamed across the checkpoints, with one man saying the reopening is "better than Hari Raya".

Some had not been home for two years since borders were closed on March 17, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on Friday that more than 11,000 travellers crossed the Causeway and the Second Link in the first 7 hours after the reopening.

