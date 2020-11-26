ST launches $9.90 subscription deal

The Straits Times has launched a digital promotional deal for the individual reader, with its latest subscription offer part of the ST revamp.

Paying just $9.90 each month for the One Digital subscription package, subscribers can keep up with current affairs amid the economic uncertainty.

The no-frills package lets readers log in to access all of ST's content via one Web browser and one app at the same time. Complete with a new look, the refreshed website showcases multimedia content and trending topics.

The One Digital package does not come with a contract.

Those who prefer the look of a print newspaper can access the e-paper. A two-week archive lets readers catch up on news they missed.

"With the introduction of the ST One Digital promotional package, we hope to provide on-the-go readers with a fuss-free subscription option that gives them just the right access they need, at an affordable price," said Mr Eric Ng, deputy head of the circulation division at Singapore Press Holdings.

One of the earliest subscribers to the offer launched on Nov 17, Ms Miti Garg, an associate lecturer at PSB Academy, said it helps her keep abreast of her interests in entrepreneurship and property.

Though Ms Garg, 47, ended her subscription to ST in July, she was attracted to the more "cost-effective" new offer. "Instead of having newspapers collect dust in a corner, I now have an environmentally friendly and pocket-friendly way of reading the news in a digital format," she added.

She is now able to enjoy an Invest section that was refreshed in ST's revamp beginning on Oct 15, with a focus on jobs and the usual personal finance tips.

Readers can also receive investment tips through the Invest newsletter, and selected episodes of daily talk show The Big Story.

The refreshed ST app has a new Discover section that features short visual stories optimised for mobile devices.

A new News Focus section on Saturdays contains long reads in Asian Insider, where ST's overseas bureaus analyse the big regional stories, and Insight, which looks at issues that affect Singaporeans.

The revamped Sunday Times has a new Views segment featuring pieces by veteran ST journalists as well as younger voices and millennials in the newsroom.

Another reader, Mr Ong Jun Jie, 40, said the new package met his preference for reading the e-paper.

The individual focus of the product was also timely as it saved him the hassle of having to find individuals to share a subscription with.

"I've been reading ST since my schooling days. I like it for its coverage of world events with an Asian lens," said the marketing professional.

Readers can subscribe to the ST One Digital package at this link: stsub.sg/one