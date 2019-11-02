ST journalist among those honoured at MSF awards

They have been putting the needs of others first, but 185 such individuals and organisations found themselves in the limelight yesterday, when their contributions to society were recognised.

Among them were The Straits Times' senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan, Community Chest's longest-serving chairman Jennie Chua and Pastor Andrew Khoo, who operates shelters. They were honoured at the volunteer and partner awards of the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Speaking about building a caring society, Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, said: "It is a shared endeavour that requires strong and sustained partnerships among government agencies, corporations, community partners, volunteers and public-spirited individuals... each with a unique role to play."

Ms Tan, 42, joined The Straits Times in 2000 and wrote on issues such as better governance for charities and homeless people.

She was also chosen by MSF for the award because of the Generation Grit series, which started in 2017 and is still ongoing. The series profiles young people who overcame difficulties.

Ms Tan said she suggested the stories to show a different side of millennials who had a reputation for being soft and self-centred. "In the course of my work, I have come across quite a number of young people who have overcome major adversities in their lives and have risen above their circumstances to help others."

She added that stories of resilience were important to tell those "who are going through a tough patch in life that others have gone through the same circumstances or much worse, survived and emerged stronger".

Meanwhile, Pastor Khoo reached out to those who needed shelter. He is now the chief executive of New Hope Community Services, which has been providing shelter to vulnerable people for more than a decade.

The 61-year-old said: "I started this 16 years ago when I realised there weren't such shelters in Singapore... we have learnt along the way how to provide better care for the homeless."

Many who have passed through his shelter returned as volunteers.

The outstanding lifetime volunteer award went to Ms Jennie Chua, who was chairman of ComChest from 2000 to 2013.

Ms Chua, now 75, started volunteering with the elderly and less privileged people when she was 15.

"I don't think people plan to be a volunteer, but you just get into it because you can make a difference. It has just been a part of my life," she said.

Singaporeans are a generous people, said Ms Chua. "In the early years, they wanted to give and do good, but now people also want their money to do well. They want to know the outcome."