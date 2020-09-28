World News Day: ST interviews experts for Covid-19 webinar

More than 1,000 people signed up for the inaugural Straits Times Covid-19 webinar on July 23 that focused on lessons learnt and the way forward in tackling Covid-19.

It was held at a time when the Republic was nearing the 50,000 mark in its number of cases and was in the midst of a cautious reopening.

Experts cautioned that even the best vaccine would be no panacea alone and must be combined with effective treatments, as well as individual responsibility, to reduce the spread of the virus.

They also drew attention to ways to overcome challenges that remain and called for measures to address the economic impact of the pandemic, which would see some segments hit harder than others.

