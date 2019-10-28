ST global forum to zoom in on a world in conflict

The many disputes that broke out across the world this year - among them the growing trade tensions between the United States and China, the diplomatic spat between Japan and South Korea over wartime labour, and the conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir - will set the backdrop for the latest edition of The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum.

Titled 2020: Navigating A World In Conflict, the annual conference, organised by The Straits Times in partnership with presenting sponsor OCBC Premier Banking, is returning for its eighth year.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the keynote address at this year's event, which takes place at the Ritz-Carlton on Nov 22. DPM Heng will also hold a dialogue with participants.

The half-day event will include a special address by Mr Luhut Pandjaitan, who was recently appointed again to Indonesian President Joko Widodo's Cabinet. He is Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment.

For the first time, the forum will hold a special "Asian Insider Live" session - a live version of the weekly video series hosted by ST's US Bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh. He will lead a conversation with head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank Selena Ling, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy dean Danny Quah, and The Straits Times' associate editor Vikram Khanna and East Asia editor Goh Sui Noi.

EVENT DETAILS

To register, go to str.sg/globaloutlook2020

The registration fee, which includes tea, a three-course lunch and a goodie bag, is $210. There is a 10% group discount for bookings of five or more tickets, as well as a further 10% discount for OCBC credit and debit card holders.

Those who register soon can get the early bird tickets for $160, till Nov 7.