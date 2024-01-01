ST Explains: What are fifth-freedom flights and how do they benefit travellers?

SINGAPORE – Turkish Airlines has been in the spotlight recently after it went public with its plans to fly from Istanbul to Australia with a stop in Singapore.
But it turns out that the carrier had not applied to operate fifth-freedom services between Singapore and Australia, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).
Turkish Airlines’ planned route to Australia is an example of a fifth-freedom flight.
It will start with a 10½-hour flight from Istanbul to Singapore, followed by a 10-hour stopover in Singapore, and then a seven-hour journey from Singapore to Australia, the chairman of the Istanbul-based carrier Ahmet Bolat told a Turkish news outlet.
Fifth-freedom flights allow a carrier to fly from its home country to another and offload passengers and freight, before picking up passengers and cargo and proceeding to a third country.
Without fifth-freedom rights, airlines can sell flights only to and from their home country.
The Straits Times looks at different freedoms of the air, and the significance of fifth-freedom services for various parties.
Q: What are the different freedoms of the air?
A:
- First freedom: The right for an airline to fly over a foreign country without landing.
- Second freedom: The right for an airline to land in a foreign country for technical reasons, such as refuelling.
- Third freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from its home country to another.
- Fourth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from another country to its home country.
- Fifth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially to two foreign countries, with the flight originating from or terminating in its home country.
- Sixth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from one foreign country to another, with a layover in its home country.
- Seventh freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially from a foreign country to another, without travelling to its home country.
- Eighth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially between two cities in another country, with the flight originating from or terminating in its home country.
- Ninth freedom: The right for an airline to fly commercially between two cities in another country, without the flight originating from or terminating in its home country.
Q: Who operates fifth-freedom flights out of Singapore?
A: At present, carriers operating fifth-freedom services out of Singapore include Qantas, which flies from Australia to Singapore and then to London, and British Airways, which flies from London to Singapore and onwards to Sydney.
Dutch carrier KLM operates a route from its Amsterdam base to Singapore and then to Bali, Indonesia.
Emirates flies from Dubai to Singapore, before proceeding to Melbourne, Australia.
Q: Who benefits from fifth-freedom flights?
A: Passengers, airlines, airports and countries alike benefit from fifth-freedom flights.
Mr Mayur Patel, head of Asia at aviation data consultancy OAG, told ST that the introduction of fifth-freedom flight routes will allow airlines to generate more revenue and enlarge their customer markets. This is because they will be able to pick up or drop off passengers and cargo at an extra destination.
For passengers, more competition along these routes will “normalise” airfares.
They can also enjoy a greater selection of flights as well as connectivity to other regions, he added.
This is especially so for passengers who have joined airline alliance programmes, as they can switch seamlessly to other member airlines offering fifth-freedom routes, while collecting miles and enjoying lounge access, said Mr Patel.
Separately, accommodating fifth-freedom flights will increase the attractiveness of an airport as an aviation hub. Airports will also record an increase in its number of landing partners, therefore earning greater revenue from more arrivals and in-transit shopping services, he added.
He noted that the tourism industry in various countries would also thrive, since more travellers might be enticed to engage in sightseeing activities during fifth-freedom flight stopovers.
Mr Patel noted, however, that certain home carriers may object to the addition of fifth-freedom services, as some of their customers may switch to these foreign carriers, driving down their ticket sales.
While these concerns are valid, he added that some aviation hubs use a strategic approach in slot allocation to balance the interests of foreign and home carriers. The aim is to optimise the overall competitiveness of the hub.
Citing Tokyo-bound flights from Taiwan as an example, Mr Patel said Taipei Songshan Airport, which is more centrally located, tends to be reserved for use by Taiwanese carriers China Airlines and EVA Airways, as well as Japanese airlines All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines.
Flights by carriers such as Singapore’s Scoot and Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific are assigned to depart from and arrive at Taipei’s Taoyuan International Airport, which is about 50km from the city.
As a whole, given the availability of longer-range aircraft and integrated airline partnerships today, Mr Patel said the use of fifth-freedom rights among airlines has been on the decline.
Q: How are fifth-freedom flights arranged?
A: According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s website, fifth-freedom rights are “granted by one state to another state”.
They must be agreed upon among the three governments and respective civil aviation authorities involved.