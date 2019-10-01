ST exhibition to showcase powerful news images

More than 250 of the most powerful images captured by local and international photojournalists in the past year will be on display this month at Through The Lens (TTL), a photo exhibition organised by The Straits Times.

TTL celebrates the best in news photography and comprises The Straits Times Photo Exhibition and World Press Photo (WPP) Exhibition. It will run from Oct 5 to 27.

The National Museum of Singapore will host the event, which will include multimedia for the first time. Admission is free.

The Straits Times Photo Exhibition will showcase 100 photos and 38 videos produced by ST's photojournalists and video team last year and this year. These span seven categories: News, Features, Sports, World, Climate Change, Home in Focus and MyhomeSG.

Among the highlights is a shot of a protester smashing a glass panel at the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 1, the anniversary of the city's handover to Chinese rule. The image was captured by ST photojournalist Lim Yaohui, who spent 17 days in Hong Kong in June and July covering the protests.

"The atmosphere was really intense, with protesters trying to break into the building and police officers standing guard. I got pepper-sprayed after the glass was broken and the confrontation escalated," recalled Mr Lim, 37.

"We (the media) were trying to get the moment when the protesters smashed the glass panels at the entrance. There was no space to manoeuvre; we were just trying not to get into one another's viewfinder."



THROUGH THE LENS When: Oct 5 to 27, 10am to 7pm daily Where: National Museum of Singapore (The Concourse and Stamford Gallery) How much: Free admission. Guided tour every Saturday at 11am and 1pm (first come, first served basis, up to a maximum of 25 participants) Organiser: The Straits Times Venue supporter: National Museum of Singapore Outreach partners: Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Nanyang Technological University Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information and Singapore Press Club Logistics partner: Trinity Cargo Link More information: www.straitstimes.com/ttl2019

The WPP Exhibition, which will be in Singapore for the fifth year, features 157 prize-winning photos from the non-profit organisation's annual competition. This year's edition drew 78,801 entries from 4,738 photographers around the world.

The winning shot shows Honduran toddler Yanela Sanchez crying as she and her mother Sandra Sanchez are taken into custody by US border officials in McAllen, Texas, on June 12 last year. It was taken by Getty Images senior staff photographer John Moore.

ST's Mr Lim and his colleagues will share their thoughts in a series of weekly talks and panel discussions at the museum. The topics include the Hong Kong protests, drone photography and climate change.

Members of the public will also be able to hear from WPP prize winners Ezra Acayan and Mario Cruz.

Those interested in the talks can go to http://str.sg/J4c9 to register.

Free guided tours will also be available every Saturday at 11am and 1pm. For more information, visit www.straitstimes.com/ttl2019.