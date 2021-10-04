Smart cities

ST Engineering buys US firm for $3.6 billion

  • Published
    1 hour ago

ST Engineering has bought US-based transportation technology company TransCore for $3.63 billion from Roper Technologies, a Fortune 500 company.

It is the biggest-ever investment by the mainboard-listed company and represents a move by ST Engineering to be a major global player in smart city and smart mobility solutions. The acquisition, funded by cash and the issuance of debt securities, is expected to give the company new capabilities and expertise in smart city solutions, particularly for rail and road.

