ST Covid-19 Webinar: Experts on why vaccine is not panacea for coronavirus

1:16:43 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik hosts three health experts.

1. Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of Duke-NUS' emerging infectious diseases programme

2. Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases expert at the National University Hospital

3. Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health

The webinar, which attracted over 1,000 participants, was focused on lessons learnt and how these would shape the way forward in tackling Covid-19.

The panel shares that the key to beating the virus can only be through a combination of a good vaccine, treatment that reduces severe illness and death, and individual responsibility in reducing the spread of the virus.

Prof Fisher warns that there will not be a commercially viable vaccine this year, and when one does become available, there will not immediately be enough for everyone. It is also unlikely that any vaccine would fully protect everyone.

Discover ST & BT podcasts and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg