ST & BT Podcasts of the week (Sept 11)

Ms Parti Liyani (right) with her lawyer Anil Balchandani after she was acquitted of stealing from her ex-employer and Changi Airport Group chief Liew Mun Leong, who has now stepped down from his post.
The Big Story Ep 34: Maid acquitted of stealing from ex-Changi Airport Group chief – what damages can she seek? (featuring The Straits Times' law correspondent Selina Lum)

The Big Story Ep 36: New ERP system to start in 2023 but no distance-based charging yet (featuring ST's Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 99: The big EPL kickoff: Are Chelsea contenders or pretenders? (featuring ST's assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz )

Health Check Ep 43: Understanding stress in the age of the coronavirus (featuring Dr Jared Ng, a consultant with the emergency services at the Institute of Mental Health)

Food Picks Ep 25: Foodie haunts and bar-hopping options along Keong Saik Road (featuring ST's entertainment and nightlife reporter Anjali Raguraman)

The Big Story Ep 37: Singapore risks returning to Covid-19 circuit breaker if F&B outlets remain errant (featuring Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health)

Asian Insider Ep 39: India & China edging towards more serious conflict in the Himalayas? (featuring Hudson Institute South Asia expert Aparna Pande, and ST's global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim)

The Big Story Ep 35: Expert says more awareness needed for eGSS (featuring Singapore Polytechnic's School of Business' senior lecturer Amos Tan)

