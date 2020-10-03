ST & BT Podcasts of the week (Oct 3)

Money Hacks Ep 80: Controlling your fund fees is key to investment success (featuring Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 102: New S’pore Athletics chief Lien Choong Luen describes his vision of “golden era” in the local scene (featuring the new Singapore Athletics (SA) president Lien Choong Luen)

The Big Story Ep 41: MediShield Life premiums to rise for better benefits – understanding these changes (featuring The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik)

The Big Story Ep 42: Pay TV operators need to become 'super aggregators' to retain subscriber base (featuring ST tech correspondent Vincent Chang)

Life Picks Ep 96: South Korea's violent crime thriller Deliver Us From Evil is stylish, savage yet tender (featuring ST film correspondent John Lui)

Asian Insider Ep 42: Taiwan Strait tension- US a key factor in China's sabre-rattling (featuring ST global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi)

