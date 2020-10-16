ST bags Gold at Asian media awards

A multimedia investigative piece that exposed a love scammer's ruse over three months, and unravelled common tactics used by fake Romeos, won The Straits Times a gold award at the Asian Digital Media Awards yesterday.

A separate item by ST, which provided readers with credible information about Covid-19 amid the ongoing pandemic, won a silver award on a day that saw Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) emerging as the biggest winner at the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wan-Ifra) event.

The love scam expose won in the Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services category. The long-form journalism story saw a reporter going undercover to communicate with a con artist via Instagram and WhatsApp.

The interactive item used a scrolly format to display selected messages between the reporter and scammer. In the first three months of this year, Internet love scams increased by more than 30 per cent from the same period last year, causing victims to lose about $6.6million in total.

ST senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof, who worked on the piece, said: "At one point, the scammer used a voice scrambler, which alters the pitch of a person's voice, to pretend to be a woman.

"All it proved was that he was willing to try all means to cheat a vulnerable victim."

Others involved in the piece include ST website editor Mak Mun San, interactive graphics journalist Rebecca Pazos, journalist Charmaine Ng, interactive graphics editor Rodolfo Carlos Pazos and senior digital sub-editor Yu Sheng Sin.

ST's efforts in engaging with readers and answering their questions related to Covid-19 on its askST platform won a silver award in the new Best Project for News Literacy category.

From late January to early May, readers have written in with more than 5,000 questions on Covid-19, spanning topics from healthcare to travel.

The project involved 22 journalists across the various desks. They answered readers' questions by writing to government agencies and experts to get information.

SPH winning entries

1. BEST IN LIFESTYLE, SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT WEBSITE OR MOBILE SERVICES - GOLD "How we uncovered a love scammer's three-month ruse" by The Straits Times 2. BEST PROJECT FOR NEWS LITERACY - SILVER

"You ask, we answer: Questions about a pandemic (askST)" by The Straits Times

3. BEST NEWS WEBSITE OR MOBILE SERVICE - GOLD

"ThinkChina.sg" by the Chinese Media Group 4. BEST NEWS WEBSITE OR MOBILE SERVICE - SILVER

"70 years of waiting" by Lianhe Zaobao, Chinese Media Group 5. BEST IN AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT - GOLD Zaobao

Rewards loyalty programme by the Chinese Media Group

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group and editor of ST, said: "The awards reflect our commitment to keep serving our audiences in new and interesting ways.

"Amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, our newsrooms remain committed to delivering credible content that readers find meaningful and engaging."

SPH's Chinese Media Group clinched three awards. They were for its China-focused e-magazine ThinkChina, Lianhe Zaobao's multimedia story "70 years of waiting", and the newspaper's rewards loyalty programme.

Other award recipients here and in the region included Mediacorp, South China Morning Post and Indonesia's news website kumparan.com

