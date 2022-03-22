ST bags 7 awards in global design contest

A light-hearted infographic chronicling the transformation of Wonder Woman over 80 years and a two-page spread highlighting 21 key news events of the year were among The Straits Times projects lauded for their design and visual storytelling in a global contest.

This year, ST clinched seven awards of excellence at the Best of Print News Design competition, which is known as the design Oscars of the media industry.

ST's triumphs also include an infographic on what the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos means for space tourism, a photo series capturing the Christmas festive mood amid the Covid-19 pandemic and a feature on Team Singapore athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The results were announced over the weekend by the Society for News Design, which organises the annual event.

The winners were selected by 27 judges around the world who reviewed about 3,500 entries across 11 categories. The New York Times and the National Geographic magazine are among key winners.

On ST's Art department clinching an award of excellence in the staff portfolio category, ST's art editor Lee Hup Kheng, 58, said the accolade is a testament to the strong visual team that can take on the global arena of print news design.

"Last year, we went for the 'wow' factor, with guns blazing, for our visual storytelling using all the resources we had at hand. We were pushing the boundaries and it paid off," he added.

In the infographic marking the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman's debut, executive infographics journalist Billy Ker, 34, said the challenge was condensing 80 years of history into two pages.

He and visual journalists Bryandt Lyn, 35, and Lee Yu Hui, 28, took around three weeks to do up to 80 costumes in paper cut-up style digitally, which were also used in a stop-motion animation.

The same tenacity was displayed by Mr Ker, Mr Lyn and deputy art editor Simon Ang, 56, when working on a feature showcasing the multiple faces of Marvel character Loki, which was published before a spin-off series on Disney+.

"There was not much source material to go on despite the hype of the popular villain so we had to do hours of research and make some intelligent guesses," said Mr Ang.

Four of their five predictions were right, said Mr Ker. For instance, they predicted a female version of Loki would be in the series.

Senior executive infographics journalist Chng Choon Hiong, 44, opted for colourful hand-drawn cartoons to wrap up the 21 major events of the year, from the grounded container ship blocking the Suez Canal to the birth of the first panda cub in Singapore.

The same creativity was also shown by executive photographer Gavin Foo, 42, whose series of shots on the Christmas decorations around Singapore was done with a slow shutter speed to capture the moving lights.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and ST editor, said: "We have been looking to tell stories in new ways, using strong visuals and interesting concepts to engage our audience.

"So this strong body of work, across a wide range of topics, is something we think our audiences will enjoy. We're glad it's been recognised by our peers in the industry and stacked up well against some of the best."