ST audio news bulletins now playing at 68 SMRT train stations

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Commuters at 68 train stations here operated by SMRT can now keep themselves updated with the latest news through English-language audio bulletins from The Straits Times.

SINGAPORE – Commuters at 68 train stations here operated by SMRT can now keep themselves updated with the latest news through English-language audio bulletins from The Straits Times.

The stations include those on the North-South, East-West and Circle Lines, as well as the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit line, said SPH Media – ST’s parent company – and SMRT Corporation in a joint statement on Oct 7.

The news bulletins, which are three to four minutes long, will be broadcast at the top of the hour from 7am to 8.30pm, from Mondays to Saturdays .

The news bulletins will not be available at these stations on the East-West Line – Bedok, Tanah Merah, Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link – and Braddell on the North-South Line .

On the Circle Line, the broadcasts will be available only at these stations – Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road – with SMRT working to bring the bulletins to more of its stations.

Bulletins on the Bukit Panjang LRT run on a different schedule, from 7am to 10am, 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5pm to 8pm .

The initiative builds on a partnership inked between SPH Media and SMRT Corporation in January to help commuters stay informed during their journeys, with two more projects in the pipeline.

SPH Media managing director Kuek Yu Chuang said: “This marks a meaningful first step in bringing trusted journalism to enrich commuters’ daily journeys.

“By making The Straits Times part of the station experience, we are able to reach commuters with timely, credible information while they are on the move.”

SMRT Corporation’s group chief executive officer, Ngien Hoon Ping, pointed out that both SPH Media and SMRT share a “a strong public service ethos”.

He added: “By combining SMRT’s network with SPH Media’s content, the public is better served with news they can trust, staying informed and up to date as they go about their daily journeys.

“We believe this partnership will enrich the commuting experience, and we are excited to be the conduit to bring quality news content to our commuters.”

Also, news from ST and Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao will be shown on digital screens at SMRT’s station concourses, platforms, and selected bus stations.

In addition, vending machines stocking SPH Media’s newspapers ST, Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu will be placed at SMRT-operated train stations, starting with Choa Chu Kang station on Oct 15.