SSO concert streamed on Facebook

In a first for the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO), it streamed a concert yesterday on Facebook and at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre. The National Day concert was performed at the Esplanade Concert Hall and attended by about 1,400 people, including Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu. The SSO said the concert was streamed so that more people could enjoy the performance. It added that the concert paid tribute to the nation with a local showcase. The event featured local classics such as Home, Munnaeru Vaalibaa and a Xinyao medley.