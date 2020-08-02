Sri Mariamman's chief priest arrested for CBT

The police are investigating the chief priest of Singapore's oldest Hindu temple, the Sri Mariamman Temple, for an incident involving criminal breach of trust.

In a statement released last night, the temple said a police report was lodged regarding gold ornaments that went missing in the custody of its chief priest, Mr Sivashri Kandasamy Senapathi.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times, the police confirmed the report, and said that a 36-year-old man had been arrested for criminal breach of trust as a servant.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The man is currently on bail.

Gold ornaments, which are frequently used for prayers, are kept in the custody of the chief priest in the inner sanctum of the temple, and regular audits are done to ensure that the ornaments are physically accounted for, said the temple in the statement.

"During the last audit, it was discovered (that) some gold ornaments were missing. The chief priest was questioned, and he subsequently returned all missing gold ornaments," said the temple, which is located along South Bridge Road in Chinatown.

It added that further checks by the temple committee confirmed that all gold ornaments were fully accounted for and no other person was involved in the incident.

"As it appeared that an offence (had) been committed, a police report was lodged notwithstanding the fact that the temple suffered no loss," said the statement.

When contacted, a temple spokesman confirmed the name of the chief priest.

However, he said the temple was unable to give more details of the case, such as the dates of the incident and the report, and further details of the offence, as investigations were ongoing.



A police report was made by Sri Mariamman Temple regarding gold ornaments that went missing in the custody of its chief priest, Mr Sivashri Kandasamy Senapathi (above). The temple said the items have been returned. PHOTOS: BERITA HARIAN, HINDU ENDOWMENTS BOARD/FACEBOOK



The Sunday Times understands that the incident was discovered on Wednesday.

The temple committee has kept the Hindu Endowments Board informed of the incident and they are working closely to have closure on this matter, added the statement.

Sri Mariamman Temple was constructed in 1827 and is one of the main temples for Hindu worshippers in Singapore.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, it was a popular tourist spot in Chinatown, and it is also home to the annual firewalking festival.

The offence of criminal breach of trust happens when a person dishonestly misappropriates, takes, uses or disposes of any property which he has control over.