Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa arrives in Singapore; understood to have tendered his resignation

Protests have been building against his government for months with severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine.

The turmoil escalated over the weekend as tens of thousands of demonstrators overran Mr Rajapaksa's official residence and occupied other key government buildings in Colombo.

Mr Rajapaksa was expected to formally resign on Wednesday but has not stepped down officially yet, despite his earlier pledge to do so.

Sri Lanka is in the throes of a political upheaval prompted by an economic crisis, which analysts blame on successive governments' economic mismanagement, worsened by the Rajapaksa government's policy missteps since coming to power in late 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic also devastated the country's tourism industry.

At Changi Airport's Terminal 3 where the Saudia plane was scheduled to arrive, a Sri Lankan woman who wanted be known only as Madam Fatimah was spotted at the arrival gate with her husband.

The pair, who are Singapore permanent residents, said they were sending off their son on an 8pm flight and decided to try and catch a glimpse of Mr Rajapaksa.